Horry County Schools seeing more students with anxiety, district to focus on mental health

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Mental health is a significant focus for Horry County Schools as more students deal with anxiety.

Experts say it is important for children to understand and know why they have certain feelings. Addressing feelings of anxiety is even more important this year, as there has been a lot of confusion for students with mask debates and hybrid schedules.

Shanda Strickland, the coordinator of clinical services at HCS, says there are key signs to look out for to know if your child is suffering from anxiety.

“If they lose interest in things they have always loved. If they don’t leave the house or want to see their friends. Those are all things you look for as far as depression, as far as anxiety,” said Strickland.

Some other signs to look out for is if they are losing interest in things they used to love, not wanting to hang out with friends, and even picking at skin. Strickland says that if you are seeing these signs in your child, assistance is available.

Parents can reach out to their child’s school for professional help or can try things at home first.

“You can always have some fun, do some things at home. Go outside and play. Do things that don’t require anything that is stressful. Just enjoy your hobbies,” said Strickland.

However, if you do decide to use the school resources available for your child, call the school directly or you can call the district office for additional help.

