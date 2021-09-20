Gas prices in ‘limbo,’ damage from Ida snarling seasonal decline

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Analysts report gas prices in Myrtle Beach and around the country remain close to year-long highs as oil production continues to recover in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18 per gallon Monday, according to information from GasBuddy. The national average is up 1.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.01 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The average price of gas in Myrtle Beach is still below the national average.

Myrtle Beach drivers have seen a 4.6 cents per gallon increase in the past week, with the average price of gas standing at $2.93 per gallon Monday, GasBuddy reports. Gas prices in Myrtle Beach are 9.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.13 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Myrtle Beach is priced at $2.65 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $3.10, a difference of 45 cents.

“Gas prices have been stuck in somewhat of a limbo and remain near 2021 highs long after Hurricane Ida has dissipated. The damage done to oil production has been left behind and so far has prevented prices from resuming their seasonal decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Ida caused the loss of over 30 million barrels of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, and with gasoline demand remaining relatively high for the season, oil inventories remain relatively tight, preventing any organized decline in gas prices for the time being. As a result, we may have to wait a couple more weeks until hurricane season slows for oil inventories to start to rise and gas prices to fall.”

For more data from GasBuddy, click here.

