FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Peter & Rose, watching other chances of development

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Peter and Tropical Storm Rose will remain away from the Carolinas, posing no threat to us but we continue to keep an eye on other chances of development in the tropics as we head toward the end of September.

Tropical Storm Peter and Rose continue to remain offshore. (WMBF)

TROPICAL STORM PETER

At 8 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Peter was located near latitude 19.1 North, longitude 59.5 West. Peter is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph. This general motion is expected to continue during the next couple of days, followed by a turn to the northwest with a decrease in forward speed on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Slow weakening is forecast during the next several days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles, primarily to the northeast of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb.

TROPICAL STORM ROSE

At 8 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Rose was located near latitude 15.9 North, longitude 32.6 West. Rose is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph, and this motion at a slightly slower forward speed is forecast over the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Slight strengthening will be possible today. By Tuesday, however, upper-level winds are expected to become less conducive, and Rose is forecast to begin a slow weakening trend. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb.

AREAS TO WATCH

A tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic several hundred miles south-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing an area of showers and thunderstorms that are showing some signs of organization. Upper-level winds are expected to become more conducive for further development by midweek, and a tropical depression is likely to form by Friday while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic Ocean. The chance of development remains low at 20% over the next two days and at 70% over the next five days.

The chance of development we continue to keep an eye on is the system coming off the coast of Africa as it will track due west. (WMBF)

A storm-force, non-tropical low pressure system, the remnants of Odette, is located a couple of hundred miles southeast of Newfoundland. This low could acquire some subtropical characteristics by the middle of this week as it moves slowly southeastward over warmer waters across the north-central Atlantic Ocean before moving northward out of the area over the weekend. Additional information on this system, including storm warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service. The chance of development is still 0% over the next two days and 30% over the next five days.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.