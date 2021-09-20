FIRST ALERT: Increasing rain chances brings fall weather to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Clouds will thicken up throughout the day, ahead of our increasing rain chances for the week. All of this is a price we have to pay for a taste of fall here in the Carolinas.

Look for clouds to increase but most of us should remain dry until tonight. (WMBF)

As you’re headed out the door this morning, you’ll notice peeks of sunshine. Partly cloudy skies will start off the day but clouds will filter in throughout the day with just a few isolated showers through the afternoon. Any significant rain chance will hold off until the overnight hours and into Tuesday. Highs today will reach the low-mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

The morning will be a slow and wet commute. (WMBF)

Tropical moisture will increase as an approaching cold front, bringing widespread showers and storms ahead of a cold front for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Cloud cover and rain chances will keep highs in check for both Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures only reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s for both days.

Rain chances remain widespread tomorrow afternoon and into the evening. (WMBF)

Rain chances will increase to 70% starting Tuesday morning with widespread showers and storms expected through Tuesday morning and Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chances ramp up to 70 and 80% over the next few days. (WMBF)

As we head into Wednesday, the approaching cold front will begin to work into the Carolinas, keeping the lift for additional showers and storms to stick around for both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Another day of rain chances at 80% arrives for the middle of the week with many locations picking up to 2″ of rain through Wednesday night/Thursday morning. There are a few discrepancies in the models on when the actual cold front passes through. The GFS loves the cold front out of here Wednesday night, keeping rain chances away from Thursday. The Euro is the slower solution and because of that, keeps our rain chances for Thursday morning at 30%.

After a soggy few days, cooler weather will arrive behind the cold front. (WMBF)

Regardless, the effects of the cold front will be felt quickly on Thursday. While the first day of fall is Wednesday, our weather will bring a taste of fall Thursday through the weekend. Highs will remain in the upper 70s to right around 80° Thursday-Sunday. Overnight temperatures will reach the mid 50s inland with the lower 60s on the beaches.

