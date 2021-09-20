Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Periods of rain ahead of strong cold front

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Additional rounds of rain are likely through Wednesday before a strong cold front ushers in the cooler and more fall-like weather for the end of the week.

Moisture associated with the remnants of former Hurricane Nicholas will continue to interact with a strong cold front to produce additional rounds of showers and storms at times tonight through Wednesday.

Tropical Moisture will meet up with a cold front to produce locally heavy rain.
Tropical Moisture will meet up with a cold front to produce locally heavy rain.(WMBF)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, mild and muggy with passing showers and storms at times. While there will be plenty of breaks in the rain, locally heavy downpours will be likely at times. Temperatures will drop into the lower 70s.

Wednesday will be a wet and unsettled day with pop up showers and storms at times. With tropical moisture in place, locally heavy rain will be possible in some areas. With most cloudy skies, temperatures will hold in the upper 70s to lower 80s through the day.

Off and on showers and storms continue Wednesday.
Off and on showers and storms continue Wednesday.(WMBF)

The strong cold front will push through the region late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning and bring an end to the rain. In addition, cooler and much drier weather will arrive and provide a fall-like feel to the end of the week.

By Friday through the weekend, daytime temperatures will drop into the upper 70s to near 80 with nighttime temperatures dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Much lower humidity and a northerly wind will keep the fall-feel going through Sunday.

Wet then cooler and much drier.
Wet then cooler and much drier.(WMBF)

