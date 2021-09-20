Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Fall fun starts THIS weekend at Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation

By Halley Murrow
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thompson Farm at Brickyard Plantation is the perfect way to welcome the fall season. From hay rides to making your way through the corn maze, meeting new animals friends, picking pumpkins, and so much more! You’ll find something for all ages to enjoy.

We loved continuing our favorite fall tradition, painting the hay bales with Christina and getting a first hand look at what you can expect this year. Come along with us!

For half priced tickets, you can visit our website here.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking the Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Rose forms Sunday
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Banner plane makes emergency landing in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach police investigating reported assault; 2 people hurt
Lake City Police Department Lt. John Stewart was killed during a pursuit on Friday, according...
‘He gave the ultimate sacrifice:’ Body of fallen Lake City police officer escorted back to the Pee Dee

Latest News

gst
Thompson Farm- Part 1
gst
Thompson Farm- Part 2
gst
Live your best life: Elevate Nutrition
gst
Thompson Farm- Part 3