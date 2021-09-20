Submit a Tip
Drinks with Danyel: Local man who is blind shares the story of writing his first book

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Meet Mark Valenziano, he is a public speaker and writer who educates and inspires people to live their life to the fullest.

Mark was told he would be blind at a young age and he decided he wasn’t going to let that stop him from living a happy life.

He has spoke at many events all over North America and when COVID-19 shut all public events down, he decided to write a book. The book is called Unsmarting Uncertainty: Create your best life amid chaos and anxiety. Mark has provided tools for people to use in this book to help them when they feel uncertain about a situation.

To learn more visit: www.OutsmartingUncertainty.com.

