DHEC confirms over 8K new COVID-19 cases in S.C. over three-day period

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – State health officials confirmed thousands of new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina over a three-day period.

From Saturday through Monday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 8,284 new confirmed cases of the virus.

DHEC does not report the COVID-19 case numbers over the weekend and releases three days worth of information on Monday.

Out of the 8,284 confirmed cases, there were 484 in Horry County and 276 in Florence County.

There were also 83 confirmed deaths over the three days, with four of the deaths in Horry County and four in Florence County.

According to DHEC’s vaccination dashboard, 59.4% of eligible South Carolinians have received at least one vaccine and 50.7% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

For more COVID-19 data from DHEC, click here.

Vaccination locations in your area can be found here.

