DEPUTIES: Man arrested after fighting with firefighters inside his burning home

Desmond Spencer
Desmond Spencer(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a man had to be tasered inside his burning home after he began fighting with firefighters.

Desmond Spencer is charged with five counts of assault on a government official, and two counts of probation violation.

Pitt County deputies say late on September 9th, firefighters were called to the man’s home on Northwest Acres Drive in the Belvoir community.

Deputies say the owner had to be tasered inside his burning home.
Deputies say the owner had to be tasered inside his burning home.(WITN)

While firefighters were inside working to control the fire, the 40-year-old man came inside and began fighting with them, assaulting the firefighters, deputies say.

A deputy and a state trooper had to come inside the burning home, and during a struggle with Spencer, the deputy used his Taser on the man.

Spencer remains in jail on a $35,000 secured bond.

