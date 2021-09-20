Darlington County coroner, SLED investigating inmate death

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate in Darlington County.

Darlington County Coroner J T Hardee said an inmate in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center died Sunday night at a hospital. The inmate’s name has not been released at this time.

He said the inmate had a medical issue before being taken to the hospital. Hardee added that foul play is not suspected in the case.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The Darlington County Coroner’s Office is investigating along with the State Law Enforcement Division which is protocol.

More information is expected to be available later this week.

