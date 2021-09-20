Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Crash blocks lanes of Highway 707, two sent to hospital

Injuries are reported following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.
Injuries are reported following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Injuries are reported following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.

The public is being asked to avoid the area of 6302 Highway 707 as crews work the scene, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash, which was dispatched at 9:44 a.m., has blocked lanes on the highway.

Officials say two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The public is being asked to find alternate routes and avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking the Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Rose forms Sunday
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Banner plane makes emergency landing in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach police investigating reported assault; 2 people hurt
The newest pOpshelf location in the South Carolina market will be located at 1101 Seaboard...
New discount retail store coming to Myrtle Beach, looking to hire

Latest News

Body of fallen Lake City police officer escorted back to the Pee Dee
Body of fallen Lake City police officer escorted back to the Pee Dee
Mental health is a significant focus for Horry County Schools as more students deal with anxiety.
Horry County Schools seeing more students with anxiety, district to focus on mental health
Tropical Storm Peter and Rose continue to remain offshore.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Peter & Rose, watching other chances of development
Charlotte Elizabeth Scott, 19 months, of Toccoa, died Sunday, according to Coroner Chris...
19-month-old dies at S.C. lake, coroner says