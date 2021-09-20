Crash blocks lanes of Highway 707, two sent to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Injuries are reported following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in the Myrtle Beach area.

The public is being asked to avoid the area of 6302 Highway 707 as crews work the scene, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash, which was dispatched at 9:44 a.m., has blocked lanes on the highway.

Officials say two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The public is being asked to find alternate routes and avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.