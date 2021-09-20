Conway businesses excited to welcome new, existing customers during ‘Rivertown Restaurant Week’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a big week for Conway.

The ‘Rivertown Restaurant Week’ returned to Conway on Monday for the second year in a row.

The executive director for Conway Downtown Alive, Hillary Howard, says there are 11 restaurants participating in the week-long event. Howard said the owners were asked to also highlight items on their menus that they offer on a regular basis.

She hopes this will encourage people to either try something new at a place they’ll return to again. Or they’ll be motivated to go back and support a business they haven’t dined at for quite some time.

“We just want to get you through those doors,” Howard said. “When you dine with a local independent restaurant, that money is going back into the communities, whether it’s through their employees, through donations to community activities. Like one restaurant owner said recently, it’s buying soccer cleats for my son to play at Conway High School. It’s community pride.”

One of the restaurants participating is a new business, Caribbean Jerk Cuisine.

The restaurant’s executive chef, Kamal Fraser, said this is an opportunity for people in the Conway community to experience new types of food right in the downtown area.

“Diversity is a big thing for us,” Fraser said. “We love people. And it will definitely draw more people to the city which is what I think the effort it.”

Allison Smith, who owns Kosta Bowls, said she took part in last year’s restaurant week and saw the benefits of it first hand.

“There was a lot of new people that came into downtown to try all the restaurants out. It’s a good opportunity for the businesses to get their name out there,” Smith said.

Howard said there is no registration required for the event. She said to visit the Conway Downtown Alive website to see what each individual business will be offering for customers.

