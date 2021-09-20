Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Columbia bans open carry of guns at festivals and parades

South Carolina’s capital city will not allow people to carry guns in the open during protests,...
South Carolina’s capital city will not allow people to carry guns in the open during protests, festivals or other events that need a city permit. (Source: KLTV staff)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina’s capital city will not allow people to carry guns in the open during protests, festivals or other events that need a city permit.

The resolution passed unanimously earlier this month by the Columbia City Council also bans the open carrying of guns in city-owned buildings without written permission from the city manager, The State newspaper reported.

The South Carolina General Assembly passed a law this year allowing people with a concealed weapons permit to carry those guns openly. But the law allowed local governments to ban open carry for specific events for a limited period of time.

The city resolution will keep people safer, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said.

Concealed weapons permit holders “are incredibly responsible with the use of firearms, and I’m thankful for that,” Benjamin said. “But, the ability for a good, hard-working police officer to be able to ascertain who’s who when someone has a sidearm on fully exposed is very difficult.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking the Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Rose forms Sunday
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Banner plane makes emergency landing in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach police investigating reported assault; 2 people hurt
The newest pOpshelf location in the South Carolina market will be located at 1101 Seaboard...
New discount retail store coming to Myrtle Beach, looking to hire

Latest News

Rain chances ramp up to 70 and 80% over the next few days.
FIRST ALERT: Increasing rain chances brings fall weather to end the week
Volunteers gather to clean up trash in North Myrtle Beach
Volunteers gather to clean up trash in North Myrtle Beach
“The pandemic has absolutely exacerbated the underlying mental health issues that individuals...
‘It’s very challenging’: COVID-19 pandemic raises challenges for children’s mental health
Tracking the Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Rose forms Sunday