Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Berkeley Co. Sheriff says he will not enforce COVID vaccine mandates

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said he was releasing his statement because of presidential...
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said he was releasing his statement because of presidential orders regarding the mandate of the COVID-19 vaccination.
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff says he does not believe citizens’ medical choices are any of his concern.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said he was releasing his statement because of presidential orders regarding the mandate of the COVID-19 vaccination.

“The recent executive orders from President Biden have provoked questions and concerns from our citizens. I am committed to protecting the constitutional rights of those who live and work in Berkeley County.” Lewis said. “We would like to remind citizens; local law enforcement cannot enforce federal laws. I, personally, do not believe our citizens medical choices are of concern to your Sheriff. I would recommend that our citizens consult with their primary care physicians to establish a medical plan that fits their individual needs, if you so choose.”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they have not mandated for employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination, but employees are expected to use caution as they see necessary.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking the Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Rose forms Sunday
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Banner plane makes emergency landing in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach police investigating reported assault; 2 people hurt
Lake City Police Department Lt. John Stewart was killed during a pursuit on Friday, according...
‘He gave the ultimate sacrifice:’ Body of fallen Lake City police officer escorted back to the Pee Dee