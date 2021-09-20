Submit a Tip
19-month-old dies at S.C. lake, coroner says

Call for reported drowning came in around 2:30 p.m. Sunday
Charlotte Elizabeth Scott, 19 months, of Toccoa, died Sunday, according to Coroner Chris Stephens.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Taggart Houck
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - The Stephens County, Georgia, coroner has identified a child who died on Lake Hartwell Sunday afternoon.

Charlotte Elizabeth Scott, 19 months, of Toccoa, died Sunday, according to Coroner Chris Stephens.

Emergency management officials responded to Tabor Boat Ramp in Westminster for a reported drowning at the lake, according to Scott Smith with Oconee County Management Services.

Smith said Oconee County Management Services went to the boat ramp after Stephens County Emergency Management requested aid around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner, Stephens said.

WYFF News 4 is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding Charlotte’s death.

Copyright 2021 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.

