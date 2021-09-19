Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Peter forms over Atlantic Ocean

A tropical depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Peter early Sunday over the Atlantic...
A tropical depression strengthened into Tropical Storm Peter early Sunday over the Atlantic Ocean.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Forecasters say Tropical Storm Peter has formed over the Atlantic Ocean early Sunday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says the system is centered about 630 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.

Peter is expected to bring rain to the islands including the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through Tuesday.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The newest pOpshelf location in the South Carolina market will be located at 1101 Seaboard...
New discount retail store coming to Myrtle Beach, looking to hire
Officials said one person was hurt in this accident on Highway 544 early Saturday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 3-vehicle accident slows traffic on Highway 544
Jermaine Roberson
Man charged in Lake City carjacking, pursuit that left deputy hurt
A police chase ended in a deadly crash Friday in Florence County.
‘He is a hero’: Lake City police officer killed in crash stemming from chase
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend

Latest News

This year's Emmys are shedding some of last year's COVID constraints and getting back to a live...
'Ted Lasso,' 'The Crown' could dominate 2021 Emmys
A UPS driver allegedly illegally passed an Indiana school bus, coming within inches of hitting...
Caught on camera: UPS driver nearly hits kids getting off school bus
Prosecutors charged the UPS driver with passing a school bus when the arm signal is extended.
Close call as UPS driver passes school bus, nearly hits 3 kids
Vaccine advisers to the FDA have voted to recommend booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine for...
Health officials concerned with getting unvaccinated their shots, not boosters