Myrtle Beach police investigating reported assault; 2 people hurt

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties are investigating an assault that left two people hurt in Myrtle Beach.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to the 500 block of 7th Avenue North at around 1 p.m. Sunday for reported calls of the incident.

The MBPD says officers at the scene located two victims, who were each taken to the hospital with injuries.

No further details were immediately available, and the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.