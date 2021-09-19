Lowcountry firefighters head to Louisiana to distribute donations

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Fire and Rescue joined together with other Lowcountry fire departments to collect donations for those impacted by Hurricane Ida, and on Sunday they packed up the trailer to drive the supplies down to Louisiana.

Battalion Chief Christopher Tennyson says the supplies they received could help hundreds, if not thousands, in the coastal town of Montegut, Louisiana.

“We’re not beyond the option of needing help as well,” Tennyson said. “Natural disasters aren’t new to us, especially being on the coast. So, I feel that helping out other people in need, we’ll get that in return as well.”

Among the items donated by community members and the Homeless Period Project were canned food, water, Gatorade, feminine products and more.

“I want to thank the communities for everything they’ve done. There was a tremendous outpouring of support for us, so I’m very grateful for it.”

Tennyson says they are looking ahead to another trip to Louisiana to donate more items. He says they don’t have specifics on that yet, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as they decide.

