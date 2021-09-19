FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Peter and Soon-To-Be Rose form overnight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Peter forms overnight, Tropical Depression 17 is forecast to become Rose Sunday.

TROPICAL STORM PETER

At 5:00am, the center of Tropical Storm Peter was located near latitude 18.0 North, longitude 53.5 West. Peter is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue this morning.

A turn back toward the west-northwest is forecast to occur by this afternoon, with that motion continuing into Wednesday. On the forecast track, Peter is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands on Monday and Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, followed by a slow weakening trend by late Monday and on Tuesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center, mainly to the northeast and southeast of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb.

SOON-TO-BE ROSE

At 8:00am, the center of newly formed Tropical Depression Seventeen was located near latitude 11.8 North, longitude 28.2 West. The depression is moving toward the north-northwest near 14 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue today. A motion toward northwest is forecast to begin by tonight and continue through Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected for the next couple of days, and the depression could become a tropical storm later today or on Monday. By Tuesday, environmental conditions are is expected to become less conducive for development, and the system is forecast to begin a slow weakening trend. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb.

