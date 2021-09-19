Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Increased rain chances ahead of relief from the heat

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another hot and humid day is in the works for the second half of the weekend for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Temperatures will climb into the middle 80s, while feels like temperatures approach the low and middle 80s this afternoon. With a mix of sun and clouds and just an isolated shower or two, it will still be a great day to find relief from the heat at the beach or the pool!

Beach Forecast
Beach Forecast(WMBF)

As we head into the new work week, some changes do begin to arrive as our pattern starts to shift this week. Monday’s forecast features more of the same as far as the heat and humidity goes. By tomorrow afternoon, we’ll start to see some off and on showers and thunderstorms move into the area. That will be the beginning of increased rain chances this week. By Tuesday, we will see about a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms. This will be the best opportunity for showers and storms for the new week. While it won’t be a washout all day long, off and on steady downpours will be a possibility.

Rain Chances This Week
Rain Chances This Week(WMBF)

The end of the week will feature a much more pleasant forecast thanks to a cold front that is set to push across the region. This will bring a nice dose of fall with cooler temperatures and some lower and much more comfortable humidity levels.

Cooler Temperatures Ahead
Cooler Temperatures Ahead(WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The newest pOpshelf location in the South Carolina market will be located at 1101 Seaboard...
New discount retail store coming to Myrtle Beach, looking to hire
Officials said one person was hurt in this accident on Highway 544 early Saturday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 3-vehicle accident slows traffic on Highway 544
Jermaine Roberson
Man charged in Lake City carjacking, pursuit that left deputy hurt
A police chase ended in a deadly crash Friday in Florence County.
‘He is a hero’: Lake City police officer killed in crash stemming from chase
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Agents search in Wyoming for Gabby Petito, in Florida for boyfriend

Latest News

Sunday Forecast
Sunday Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Peter and Soon-To-Be Rose form overnight
Weekend Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid summer-like weekend
Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast