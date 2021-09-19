FIRST ALERT: Increased rain chances ahead of relief from the heat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another hot and humid day is in the works for the second half of the weekend for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Temperatures will climb into the middle 80s, while feels like temperatures approach the low and middle 80s this afternoon. With a mix of sun and clouds and just an isolated shower or two, it will still be a great day to find relief from the heat at the beach or the pool!

Beach Forecast (WMBF)

As we head into the new work week, some changes do begin to arrive as our pattern starts to shift this week. Monday’s forecast features more of the same as far as the heat and humidity goes. By tomorrow afternoon, we’ll start to see some off and on showers and thunderstorms move into the area. That will be the beginning of increased rain chances this week. By Tuesday, we will see about a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms. This will be the best opportunity for showers and storms for the new week. While it won’t be a washout all day long, off and on steady downpours will be a possibility.

Rain Chances This Week (WMBF)

The end of the week will feature a much more pleasant forecast thanks to a cold front that is set to push across the region. This will bring a nice dose of fall with cooler temperatures and some lower and much more comfortable humidity levels.

Cooler Temperatures Ahead (WMBF)

