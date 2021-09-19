Submit a Tip
Coastal Carolina drops to No. 17 in latest AP Poll

Coastal Carolina wide receiver Aaron Bedgood (3) celebrates a touchdown during the first half...
Coastal Carolina wide receiver Aaron Bedgood (3) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Buffalo in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
By Michael Owens
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina dropped one spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll following the team’s 28-25 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

The Chanticleers were ranked No. 17 in the latest rankings, which were released Sunday. It’s down one spot from the week prior.

Elsewhere in the poll, Alabama remained No. 1, with fellow SEC power Georgia in at No. 2. Oregon, Oklahoma and Iowa rounded out the top five in that order.

Clemson also dropped to No. 9 this week after the Tigers’ 10-3 win over Georgia Tech.

Coastal is also ranked No. 17 in the Amway Coaches Poll, one spot higher than last week.

The Chants return home Saturday take on UMass before starting Sun Belt Conference play on Oct. 2.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

