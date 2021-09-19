Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Banner plane makes emergency landing in Myrtle Beach

(WEAU)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A banner plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said the landing happened in the area of the Dunes Golf and Beach Club at around 12:30 p.m.

Only one person was on board the plane, and no injuries were reported.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The newest pOpshelf location in the South Carolina market will be located at 1101 Seaboard...
New discount retail store coming to Myrtle Beach, looking to hire
Officials said one person was hurt in this accident on Highway 544 early Saturday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 3-vehicle accident slows traffic on Highway 544
Jermaine Roberson
Man charged in Lake City carjacking, pursuit that left deputy hurt
Tracking the Tropics
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Peter and Soon-To-Be Rose form overnight
A police chase ended in a deadly crash Friday in Florence County.
‘He is a hero’: Lake City police officer killed in crash stemming from chase

Latest News

Volunteers gather to clean up trash in North Myrtle Beach
Volunteers gather to clean up trash in North Myrtle Beach
trash building up North Myrtle Beach water ways
‘It is so important to protect the environment’: North Myrtle Beach volunteers tackle trash along waterways
Jermaine Roberson
Man charged in Lake City carjacking, pursuit that left deputy hurt
Beach Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Increased rain chances ahead of relief from the heat