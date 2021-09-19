Banner plane makes emergency landing in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A banner plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said the landing happened in the area of the Dunes Golf and Beach Club at around 12:30 p.m.

Only one person was on board the plane, and no injuries were reported.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.