TRAFFIC ALERT: 3-vehicle accident slows traffic on Highway 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Drivers are being asked to avoid part of Highway 544 after a crash involving three vehicles early Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened in the area of Jackson Bluff Road in Conway at around 8:55 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

