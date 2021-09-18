Submit a Tip
TRAFFIC ALERT: 3-vehicle accident slows traffic on Highway 544

Officials said one person was hurt in this accident on Highway 544 early Saturday.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Drivers are being asked to avoid part of Highway 544 after a crash involving three vehicles early Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened in the area of Jackson Bluff Road in Conway at around 8:55 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

