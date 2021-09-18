Homicide detectives on scene of Robeson County shooting

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are on the scene of a shooting in the Pee Dee.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the shooting happened late Friday on the 6400 block of Deep Branch Road near Pembroke.

Wilkins added that homicide detectives are among the law enforcement officials on scene, along with Robeson County deputies and crime scene investigators.

More information will be released later.

Stay with WMBF News for udpates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.