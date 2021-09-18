Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Gabby Petito’s boyfriend missing, his family tells authorities

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) - Police in Florida said they are working with the FBI to find 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend disappeared during a cross-country trek in a converted van.

North Port Police tweeted Friday evening that authorities spoke with his family at their request, but not with Brian Laundrie. The family says they haven’t seen Laundrie since Tuesday.

He and his 22-year-old girlfriend Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito had left in July on a trip to national parks out West. She was reported missing Sept. 11 by her family and is now the subject of a nationwide search.

Investigators say Laundrie had returned Sept. 1 to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida.

Earlier Friday, a Utah county sheriff said detectives have determined there is no connection between Petito’s disappearance and a still-unsolved slaying of two women who were fatally shot.

Police in Florida had said Thursday a possible connection was being explored because the women were found dead in the same tourist town of Moab, Utah, where Petito and Laundrie had an emotional fight to which police had been called.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responding to a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area on Saturday.
Solicitor reveals man shot in officer-involved shooting used trooper’s Taser; family calls for justice
A police chase ended in a deadly crash Friday in Florence County.
‘He is a hero’: Lake City police officer killed in crash stemming from chase
The newest pOpshelf location in the South Carolina market will be located at 1101 Seaboard...
New discount retail store coming to Myrtle Beach, looking to hire
Attorney Alex Murdaugh enters a Hampton County courtroom Thursday afternoon for his bond...
Bond set at $20k for Alex Murdaugh in $10M insurance fraud scheme
The accident happened around 5:50 a.m. near S.C. Highway 9 and S.C. Highway 410.
Horry County police officer taken to hospital after early morning crash

Latest News

.
Despite slight drop in COVID cases, Grand Strand hospitals remain busy
France recalls its ambassadors to the United States and Australia in submarine deal backlash,...
France recalls ambassadors to US, Australia over sub deal
Will Fitch, fire captain from Cosumnes Fire Department, and his crew hold a fire line to keep...
California wildfires burn into groves of giant sequoia trees
Homicide detectives on scene of Robeson County shooting