FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid summer-like weekend

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hot temperatures and high humidity continues this weekend across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee this weekend. With plenty of events happening across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee this weekend, you’ll want to find ways to stay cool! High temperatures will warm into the middle 80s with feels like temperatures rounding out near the low to mid 90s. A few isolated showers and storms will also be possible today, but there is only a 20% chance of rain mainly this afternoon.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WMBF)

As we head through next week, summer-like heat and humidity will continue. This also means daily pop-up afternoon showers and storms can be expected as well. The end of next week could potentially bring us the much needed pattern change we’ve been looking for that could give us some relief from the heat and humidity. A late-week cold front will sweep across the area, sending temperatures down into the upper 70s with much more comfortable humidity levels as well.

Cold Front
Cold Front(WMBF)

By Thursday, our Muggy Meter will be much lower, with the most comfortable day of the week likely taking place on Friday.

Muggy Meter This Week
Muggy Meter This Week(WMBF)

