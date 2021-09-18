Day two of the Home Improvement and Outdoor Living Show

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -The Fall Home Show continues Saturday from 10am-6pm and Sunday 11am-5pm at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Tickets are $5.00 Adults and Children under 16 are free.

Come out and let us show you how to install a pool or spa, build an outdoor living/grill area, add a deck or patio, palm trees, water feature or spruce up your landscaping – the possibilities are endless and its super fun.

We caught up with some local businesses that will be at the Home Show all weekend!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.