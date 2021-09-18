Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Day two of the Home Improvement and Outdoor Living Show

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -The Fall Home Show continues Saturday from 10am-6pm and Sunday 11am-5pm at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Tickets are $5.00 Adults and Children under 16 are free.

Come out and let us show you how to install a pool or spa, build an outdoor living/grill area, add a deck or patio, palm trees, water feature or spruce up your landscaping – the possibilities are endless and its super fun.

We caught up with some local businesses that will be at the Home Show all weekend!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police chase ended in a deadly crash Friday in Florence County.
‘He is a hero’: Lake City police officer killed in crash stemming from chase
The newest pOpshelf location in the South Carolina market will be located at 1101 Seaboard...
New discount retail store coming to Myrtle Beach, looking to hire
Authorities responding to a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area on Saturday.
Solicitor reveals man shot in officer-involved shooting used trooper’s Taser; family calls for justice
The accident happened around 5:50 a.m. near S.C. Highway 9 and S.C. Highway 410.
Horry County police officer taken to hospital after early morning crash
Attorney Alex Murdaugh entered a Hampton County courtroom Thursday afternoon for his bond...
Murdaugh charges reappear on SC Courts web index after brief removal

Latest News

gst
WonderWorks- Part 4
gst
WonderWorks- Part 2
gst
WonderWorks- Part 3
gst
Palmetto Goodwill- Part 3
gst
Palmetto Goodwill- Part 4