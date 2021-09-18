Day two of the Home Improvement and Outdoor Living Show
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -The Fall Home Show continues Saturday from 10am-6pm and Sunday 11am-5pm at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Tickets are $5.00 Adults and Children under 16 are free.
Come out and let us show you how to install a pool or spa, build an outdoor living/grill area, add a deck or patio, palm trees, water feature or spruce up your landscaping – the possibilities are endless and its super fun.
We caught up with some local businesses that will be at the Home Show all weekend!
