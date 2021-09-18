Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Arrest made in N.Y. escalator assault caught on camera

An arrest has been made in an assault on a New York City escalator that was caught on camera....
An arrest has been made in an assault on a New York City escalator that was caught on camera. (Source: New York Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - An arrest has been made in an assault on a New York City escalator that was caught on camera.

The New York Police Department said they arrested 32-year-old Bradley K. Hill on Friday. He has been charged with assault and attempted assault.

Video from earlier this month shows a man kicking a woman in the chest, causing her to fall down an escalator at a subway station.

The 32-year-old victim said it was traumatizing and scary. She was left with cuts and bruises.

The woman said the man became upset when she asked him to say “excuse me” after he bumped into her.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police chase ended in a deadly crash Friday in Florence County.
‘He is a hero’: Lake City police officer killed in crash stemming from chase
The newest pOpshelf location in the South Carolina market will be located at 1101 Seaboard...
New discount retail store coming to Myrtle Beach, looking to hire
Authorities responding to a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area on Saturday.
Solicitor reveals man shot in officer-involved shooting used trooper’s Taser; family calls for justice
The accident happened around 5:50 a.m. near S.C. Highway 9 and S.C. Highway 410.
Horry County police officer taken to hospital after early morning crash
Attorney Alex Murdaugh entered a Hampton County courtroom Thursday afternoon for his bond...
Murdaugh charges reappear on SC Courts web index after brief removal

Latest News

.
Despite slight drop in COVID cases, Grand Strand hospitals remain busy
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Police look for Laundrie in reserve; Gabby Petito still not found
A humanitarian crisis is unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border. Border agents are "overwhelmed by...
US ramps up plan to expel Haitian migrants gathered in Texas
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
After Afghanistan pullout, US seeks NATO basing, intel pacts