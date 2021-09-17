United Airlines resolves nationwide system outage

Submit a Tip
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines suffered a brief system outage, and the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop of less than an hour for all United flights.

The ground stop order was lifted before 8 a.m. at the airline’s request, according to an advisory issued by the FAA.

The airline said in a tweet that “We experienced a system outage this morning, but everything is up and running and operations have resumed.”

It is unclear how many delays have happened, or if there are any related cancellations.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

