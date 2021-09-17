Saturday marks three years since mental health patients drowned in HCSO transport van

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Saturday is a somber milestone for two families still in mourning.

On Sept. 18, 2018, two mental health patients drowned in the back of an Horry County Sheriff’s Office jail transport van.

All this time later, the mother of one of the victims says justice still has not been served.

Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton passed away after authorities say the van filled with floodwaters from Hurricane Florence near Nichols.

Officials say deputy Stephen Flood drove around a flood barrier and into floodwaters while transporting Green and Newton to different mental health facilities, while fellow deputy Joshua Bishop didn’t do anything to stop him.

Flood was charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Bishop was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Linda Green says she thinks about her daughter Nicolette every single day, and it’s hard to forget about the horrific way she died.

“This was just uncalled for, unnecessary, a tragedy and horrific deaths,” she said.

This summer, the Green family settled lawsuits with both Horry County and the company that manufactured the cage the two women were in.

Green says there’s only so much satisfaction that can come from those settlements – one worth $6.3 million and the other worth $1 million.

“There isn’t a money value on anybody’s life. And the loss of a child? I can’t and I won’t think of money,” she said.

The trial for Flood and Bishop starts on November 8.

If convicted, Flood faces a maximum sentence of 30 years while Bishop could face up to 10 years if convicted.

The Green family plans on attending, and Linda says it’s hard to think about the emotions she’ll feel having to hear the details of her daughter’s death.

“It’s going to be gut-wrenching,” she said. “It’s going to be gut-wrenching, I know it. But it needs to be done, and we’re hoping the jury finds both deputies guilty.”

When Horry County announced the settlement, they also said changes have been implemented to the way they transport mental health patients.

While the county didn’t go into further detail, Green says knowing her daughter’s passing has caused positive change leaves her optimistic.

“I’m satisfied that Nikki and Wendy didn’t die in vain,” she said. “Their deaths leave a legacy for changes and treatment of mental health patients.”

