One dead after chase, crash in Florence County; suspect in custody

A police chase ended in a deadly crash Friday in Florence County.
A police chase ended in a deadly crash Friday in Florence County.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A police chase ended in a deadly crash Friday in Florence County, authorities said.

The crash happened near Lee’s Body Shop on North Matthews Road in Lake City, according to officials. It is not known at this time where the chase began.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed the crash resulted in a fatality, although no additional details have been released.

Sheriff T.J. Joye confirmed an arrest has been made.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

