North Port Police: Investigators speaking with Laundrie family in connection with disappearance of Gabby Petito

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police say they are speaking with the Laundrie family, by their request, in connection with the disappearance of Brian Laundrie’s fiancée, Gabrielle Petito. Brian is still not talking.

Petito disappeared after a cross country trip with Laundrie. The pair left from New York in early July and were documenting their experience on social media. The posts abruptly stopped on Aug. 25.

Laundrie returned to North Port alone with Petito’s van. She was reported missing by her family in Suffolk County, N.Y.

Details revealed that there was a domestic incident between the pair in Utah that was caught on police body camera.

Laundrie hired a lawyer immediately and did not speak to police. Now, North Port Police officials say that the Laundrie family is speaking with their investigators by their own request.

North Port Police are currently speaking with the Laundrie Family at their request. At this time, we are not speaking with Brian. More details when available. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.