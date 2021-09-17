New discount retail store coming to Myrtle Beach, looking to hire

Submit a Tip
The newest pOpshelf location in the South Carolina market will be located at 1101 Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach.(Source: pOpshelf)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A discount retail store offering most items for $5 or less will soon open their doors to customers.

According to a press release, the newest pOpshelf location in the South Carolina market will be located at 1101 Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach.

“We are thrilled to expand the pOpshelf offerings in the South Carolina market with the addition of a store and look forward to having customers pop by the new store later this fall,” said Matt Frame, pOpshelf’s director of store operations. “We invite customers to explore our stores and discover the possibilities of home décor, beauty, party, specialty foods, electronics and more. At pOpshelf, there’s every-changing fun in every find, happiness in the affordability and joy in the stress-free shopping experience we offer. We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store!”

Another pOpshelf location in Columbia will also open in the fall, with the retailer planning to evaluate additional areas in South Carolina for future possible stores.

The retailer first opened in Nashville, Tenn., last fall and currently plans to operate about 50 locations and 25 store-within-a-store locations in various markets by the end of fiscal year 2021.

Officials say each pOpshelf store is expected to create up to 15 new jobs.

Candidates can apply here or by texting JOBS to 38228 for a link to the careers page.

