Myrtle Beach man arrested, charged in child porn investigation

Jonathan Wilson
Jonathan Wilson
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is now facing charges in connection to a child pornography investigation.

Jonathan Wilson, 25, was arrested Wednesday, according to information from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Officials said investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led to Wilson’s arrest. He was found with multiple files of child sexual abuse material when he was taken into custody.

Wilson is charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison on each count. The case will be prosecuted by the attorney general’s office.

Wilson was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday afternoon on a $50,000 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

