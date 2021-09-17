Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach International Airport sees record-breaking passenger traffic in August

Myrtle Beach International Airport was the busiest airport in South Carolina during the summer season.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The record-breaking passenger counts continue at the Myrtle Beach International Airport as the summer-season comes to a close.

A press release from MYR states the number of people arriving on flights, to include deplanements, totaled 214,184 in August. This marks an increase from the 74,581 in August 2020 and 170,777 in 2019.

Airport officials said total passenger traffic, which includes both arriving and departing passengers, totaled 440,956 in August, which is a 27.5% increase from the 345,989 passengers in August 2019.

“August was another record-breaking month for passenger traffic at MYR,” said Director of Airports Scott Van Moppes. “As summer comes to a close, MYR would like to thank its many employees who worked incredibly hard these last few months to keep pace with our high volume of traffic. The airport would also like to thank its customers for choosing MYR for their travels and for packing their patience during what turned out to be a historic summer as Myrtle Beach made a full-recovery from the pandemic.”

For more passenger statistic at MYR, click here.

