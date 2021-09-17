Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man arrested after drug-smuggling drone found at jail

By KCAL, KCBS Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - This may be one for the books.

A bizarre drug delivery inside an Orange County jail courtyard was dropped off by a drone.

“There was meth, heroin, Xanax and other prescription medications attached to the drone,” Sgt. Ryan Anderson said.

The Orange County District Attorney says Chey Smart, 41, stood somewhere outside the jail and controlled the drone.

The drugs were dropped off on Sunday, but the drone sat undetected until Tuesday.

“An inmate worker actually found the drone in the outdoor area and notified the deputies that it was located there in the ground,” Anderson said.

Detectives say the suspect’s acquaintance, Megan Donovan, 30, is serving time in jail for a similar crime.

Donovan used the recorded jail phone to orchestrate the drop-off.

“The female suspect was working with the male who was controlling the drone from outside the jail to assist him in landing the drone,” Anderson said.

Detectives were able to connect the suspect to the drone hours later.

He was arrested inside an apartment he rented under a stolen identity.

Authorities found assault weapons, drugs, evidence of identity theft and the remote to the drone.

“This is the first successful recovery and investigation of a drone inside one of our custody facilities,” Anderson said.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responding to a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area on Saturday.
Solicitor reveals man shot in officer-involved shooting used trooper’s Taser; family calls for justice
Attorney Alex Murdaugh enters a Hampton County courtroom Thursday afternoon for his bond...
Bond set at $20k for Alex Murdaugh in $10M insurance fraud scheme
The chance of development remains high with a low pressure system moving west through the...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form this week
House of Hope Tiny Home Village
House of Hope seeking volunteers to help put final touches on Tiny Home Village
break-ins started the July 4th weekend and continue to happen
Socastee business owner concerned about increase in car break-ins

Latest News

.
Despite slight drop in COVID cases, Grand Strand hospitals remain busy
FDA meets Friday to discuss COVID-19 vaccine boosters
FDA meets Friday to discuss COVID-19 vaccine boosters
Here's a look at the forecast for the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Warm & humid weekend ahead
Will Fitch, fire captain from Cosumnes Fire Department, and his crew hold a fire line to keep...
Fire crews struggling to save California giant sequoias