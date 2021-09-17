Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Juvenile arrested after shots fired in Darlington County home

Deputies confirmed an arrest has been made after shots were fired in a Darlington County home...
Deputies confirmed an arrest has been made after shots were fired in a Darlington County home Thursday.(WMC Action News 5)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies confirmed an arrest has been made after shots were fired in a Darlington County home Thursday.

The incident happened at a home in the 1500 block of  Syracuse Community Road. The homeowners reported they came home and found an intruder inside, leading to shots being fired.

Deputies said the suspect was believed to be in the home when law enforcement agencies arrived, but no one was there when the home was searched.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday a juvenile was arrested in connection to the incident, adding that several firearms were recovered.

The juvenile’s name is not being released due to their age.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responding to a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area on Saturday.
Solicitor reveals man shot in officer-involved shooting used trooper’s Taser; family calls for justice
Attorney Alex Murdaugh enters a Hampton County courtroom Thursday afternoon for his bond...
Bond set at $20k for Alex Murdaugh in $10M insurance fraud scheme
The chance of development remains high with a low pressure system moving west through the...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form this week
House of Hope Tiny Home Village
House of Hope seeking volunteers to help put final touches on Tiny Home Village
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing

Latest News

.
Despite slight drop in COVID cases, Grand Strand hospitals remain busy
Myrtle Beach International Airport was the busiest airport in South Carolina during the summer...
Myrtle Beach International Airport sees record-breaking passenger traffic in August
Coastal Carolina University will keep its mask mandate in place for a while longer.
Coastal Carolina University keeps mask mandate in place
The accident happened around 5:50 a.m. near S.C. Highway 9 and S.C. Highway 410.
Horry County police officer taken to hospital after early morning crash