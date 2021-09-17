Submit a Tip
Horry County police officer taken to hospital after early morning crash

The accident happened around 5:50 a.m. near S.C. Highway 9 and S.C. Highway 410.
By Nick Doria
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An Horry County police officer was injured in a crash Friday morning, authorities said.

According to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 5:50 a.m. near S.C. Highway 9 and S.C. Highway 410.

The driver of a Nissan disregarded a stop sign on S.C. Highway 410 and struck the officer in a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling north on S.C. Highway 9, Lee said.

Troopers confirmed the officer and three others in the Nissan were all taken to the hospital.

Mikayla Moskov, HCPD spokesperson, said the officer’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

