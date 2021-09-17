Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

The Home Improvement and Outdoor Living Show is happening all weekend

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) - At the Show you’ll find Exhibitors showcasing their products and services for improving your home or building a new home. You’ll find everything to help in making improvements from small to large projects, flooring, doors and windows, roofing, energy conservation, Hurricane Protection, new kitchens and bathrooms, pools, and sunrooms. Plus, we will also showcase home builders from our area who can quote a much-needed remodel or build you a brand, new home.

Come out and let us show you how to install a pool or spa, build an outdoor living/grill area, add a deck or patio, palm trees, water feature or spruce up your landscaping – the possibilities are endless and its super fun.

We caught up with some local businesses that will be at the Home Show all weekend!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responding to a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area on Saturday.
Solicitor reveals man shot in officer-involved shooting used trooper’s Taser; family calls for justice
Attorney Alex Murdaugh enters a Hampton County courtroom Thursday afternoon for his bond...
Bond set at $20k for Alex Murdaugh in $10M insurance fraud scheme
The chance of development remains high with a low pressure system moving west through the...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form this week
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Bodycam: Gabby Petito argued with boyfriend before vanishing
House of Hope Tiny Home Village
House of Hope seeking volunteers to help put final touches on Tiny Home Village

Latest News

gst
WonderWorks- Part 4
gst
WonderWorks- Part 2
gst
WonderWorks- Part 3
gst
Palmetto Goodwill- Part 3
gst
Palmetto Goodwill- Part 4