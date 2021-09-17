Frustrations mounting for some Horry County parents after students forced to quarantine

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Frustrations are mounting for some parents of students in Horry County Schools.

They don’t understand why school leaders won’t let students continue with a virtual option when they’ve already been learning at home under quarantine.

The HCS COVID-19 Dashboard shows Black Water Middle School currently has 15 active student cases. Over 3,500 students across the district are in quarantine as of Friday.

Caroline Williams says her daughter is one of those cases.

“Upset. Angry. Nervous. Scared. Scared more than anything,” she said when asked how her daughter is feeling. “She’s confused because she wore her mask, she did everything right.”

Last year, Williams says her daughter was enrolled in the school’s virtual program. During that time, she says the family had no COVID-19 scares.

A month into this academic year, Williams says her daughter is at home with the coronavirus. Just days before, she was told her daughter had to quarantine after she was exposed.

Williams said she feels waiting until the end of the semester to change the learning environment is way too risky.

As an at-risk parent for the virus because of her health conditions, she’s frustrated she doesn’t have the option to keep her daughter at home right now.

“If the kids have to quarantine, let them say home instead of bringing them back in the [face-to-face] environment,” Williams said. “Like how many times is she going to have to go into quarantine.”

Other parents have been sharing similar concerns.

Jeremy Nicklaw has a son who’s been attending Myrtle Beach Elementary School, and who was also quarantined after a COVID-19 exposure.

Nicklaw said then, he was uncomfortable sending his child back to school and was told he could not continue virtual learning at home. His son went back to school Monday, but Nicklaw said he didn’t feel comfortable keeping him in the face-to-face environment.

That’s when he says he enrolled his son into a home school option.

On Thursday, Nicklaw says he received some news from the elementary school he didn’t expect.

“I got a phone call from the school saying he was exposed the one day he went to school on Monday,” he said. “And I need to have him retested again.”

Nicklaw says he doesn’t regret his decision to keep his child home because he says he wasn’t given an option to put his son in a virtual option until the quarantines stop.

“Where I don’t have to worry about him being exposed to other people,” he said. “If we wait another two months how many more people are going to get sick?”

Some parents say they feel comfortable sending their students to the school grounds. For those families that don’t, WMBF News brought questions about switching children into the virtual program to Horry County Schools.

In a statement, the district’s spokesperson says reopening enrollment for K-12 schools at this time would result in multiple complicated implications-impacting areas such as instruction and staffing. Further stating it would cause frustration for families, and teachers who did not change their minds or want their schedules altered.

The South Carolina Department of Education says it has not set any parameters as to what point during the school year students can opt-in or out of virtual instruction, further stating it may be difficult for students to move in and out of programs at will.

HCS says there are approximately 1,600 students enrolled in the K-12 Virtual Program as of Friday.

The district says enrollment will reopen after the first semester.

