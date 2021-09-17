Florence County investing $15 million to buy new fire trucks

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County’s Unified Fire District has opened several new fire stations in recent years.

The district received a new fleet of rescue boats in July, and now they’re looking to upgrade their fire trucks.

Florence County Council is expected to allocate two grants to fund two new fire trucks, while 17 more are being paid for through a penny sales tax.

Fire Coordinator Sam Brockington said he visited all 33 fire stations in the county and found several fire trucks were more than 20 years old.

Many of the vehicles also lacked the necessary safety features.

“Fire trucks are considered out of date beyond 20 (years) as parts are not available and they aren’t dependable,” Brockington said.

Brockington and the Unified Fire District’s advisory board took their concerns to Florence County Council.

The new trucks will replace every truck over 20 years old in the county, with a total price tag totaling close to $15 million.

“We’re getting pumpers which are first out attack engines, we’re getting tankers for the rural area, we’re getting two ladder trucks, we’re getting five rescue trucks, and a number of brush trucks,” Brockington said.

From Johnsonville to Timmonsville and into West Florence, the trucks will be dispersed across the entire county.

Brockington said he’s thankful to the council for investing in the safety of his firefighters and the safety of Florence County residents.

“We have a water problem in this county, we addressed it. We’ve built brand new fire stations, and we’re acquiring the equipment to see everything up to standards and operate safely which ensures our ability to function and lowers insurance rates,” he said.

Brockington said it’ll take around a year to build and deliver all 19 trucks.

