FIRST ALERT: Warm & humid weekend ahead

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The humidity continues from the moment you head out the door to the Friday evening plans to begin your weekend! It’s another day filled with fair skies and temperatures in the mid-upper 80s.

Here's a look at the forecast for today with a few isolated showers/storms.
Here's a look at the forecast for today with a few isolated showers/storms.(WMBF)

Today through Sunday result in a typical late summer weather pattern with each day featuring humidity, making it feel like the low-mid 90s. Rain chances today will be at 20% on the beaches and 30% inland. Once again, not everyone will see the showers today.

Here's a look at the forecast for the weekend.
Here's a look at the forecast for the weekend.(WMBF)

A little more moisture arrives into the Grand Strand with the remnants of Hurricane Nicholas through the weekend. This will provide a scattered shower or storm for both Saturday and Sunday with rain chances increasing to 30%. Don’t cancel any plans for the weekend but expect a mix of sun and clouds with an occasional shower/storm each afternoon. Highs for the weekend remain the same with the mid-upper 80s for highs.

Temperatures will dip down into the lower 80s on Thursday and even potentially in the upper 70s...
Temperatures will dip down into the lower 80s on Thursday and even potentially in the upper 70s by Friday! A cold front in the horizon?(WMBF)

Looking ahead to next week, not much changes in the way of our forecast pattern early on. We begin the week with another round of showers and storms Monday afternoon at 30%. Highs will remain in the low-mid 80s through Wednesday with a few pop up showers and storms through the first half of the work week. We’re keeping an eye on models liking the idea of a cold front LATE next week. For now, it’s too early to call it a guarantee but it is beginning to show up!

