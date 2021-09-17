Extra Points Scoreboard: Week Four

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re now a month into the high school football season, and many teams from around the area are looking to get a leg up heading into region play.

A pair of games were also called off due to COVID-19 concerns this week. Socastee’s scheduled matchup against Carolina Forest was canceled, while Latta headed into quarantine ahead of the Vikings’ game against Lee Central.

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Conway at Sumter

Hartsville at North Myrtle Beach (7:05 p.m.)

Myrtle Beach at Darlington

South Florence at South Pointe

West Florence at Wilson

Loris at Dillon

Hannah-Pamplico at Aynor

Marlboro County at Crestwood

Lake City at Lakewood

Georgetown at Waccamaw

Mullins at Andrews

Marion at Kingstree

Gilbert at Cheraw

Chesterfield at Lake View

Scott’s Branch at Carvers Bay

Johnsonville at Andrew Jackson

Great Falls at Lamar

Columbia at Timmonsville

South Columbus (NC) at Green Sea Floyds

Trinity Collegiate at First Baptist

Lee Academy at Florence Christian

Thomas Sumter Academy at Pee Dee Academy

Dillon Christian at Calhoun Academy

The King’s Academy at Carolina Academy

Palmetto Christian Academy at Conway Christian

