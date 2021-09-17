Submit a Tip
Extra Points Scoreboard: Week Four

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re now a month into the high school football season, and many teams from around the area are looking to get a leg up heading into region play.

A pair of games were also called off due to COVID-19 concerns this week. Socastee’s scheduled matchup against Carolina Forest was canceled, while Latta headed into quarantine ahead of the Vikings’ game against Lee Central.

Check back to this story throughout Friday for updates.

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

  • Conway at Sumter
  • Hartsville at North Myrtle Beach (7:05 p.m.)
  • Myrtle Beach at Darlington
  • South Florence at South Pointe
  • West Florence at Wilson
  • Loris at Dillon
  • Hannah-Pamplico at Aynor
  • Marlboro County at Crestwood
  • Lake City at Lakewood
  • Georgetown at Waccamaw
  • Mullins at Andrews
  • Marion at Kingstree
  • Gilbert at Cheraw
  • Chesterfield at Lake View
  • Scott’s Branch at Carvers Bay
  • Johnsonville at Andrew Jackson
  • Great Falls at Lamar
  • Columbia at Timmonsville
  • South Columbus (NC) at Green Sea Floyds
  • Trinity Collegiate at First Baptist
  • Lee Academy at Florence Christian
  • Thomas Sumter Academy at Pee Dee Academy
  • Dillon Christian at Calhoun Academy
  • The King’s Academy at Carolina Academy
  • Palmetto Christian Academy at Conway Christian

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

