15-year-old arrested in connection with shooting of girl, mother in Robeson County

A 15-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to a shooting that left a 9-year-old and her...
A 15-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to a shooting that left a 9-year-old and her mother hurt in Robeson County. U.S. Marshals assisted with the arrest in Lumberton, according to officials.(Sheriff Burns Wilkins / Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has announced another arrest in connection to a shooting that left a child and her mother injured.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins a 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody at a motel in Lumberton by U.S. Marshals, detectives from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lumberton Police Department.

More details on the latest arrest are expected later Friday.

It comes a day after a 14-year-old juvenile surrendered to investigators Thursday morning.

The juvenile is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Deputies were called to Darrell Drive on Sept. 11 after reports two people had been shot while in a vehicle on Moss Neck Road.

Deputies found a 9-year-old girl and her 41-year-old mother with gunshot wounds. Two other family members were reportedly in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting, but her condition has since improved. The mother was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other suspects in the case, 21-year-old Christian Locklear and a 16-year-old juvenile, were previously arrested and are both charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

After Thursday’s arrest, just one additional suspect remains at large. Wilkins, the county sheriff, said that suspect is a 15-year-old juvenile.

If you have any information on the juvenile’s whereabouts, call the RCSO at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

