Wonderworks at Broadway at the Beach has over 100 interactive exhibits, making learning fun!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With 4 levels to explore, Wonderworks at Broadway at the Beach has something for all ages! Plus, no matter how old you are, you’ll learn a lot while having fun.

We loved checking out some of their new exhibits, trying out their XD Theater, learning about upcoming programs, and so much more. They’ll be offering a special deal this Sunday. Come along with us for everything you need to know!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.