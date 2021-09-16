Submit a Tip
Victims in 2018 Windor Green condo fire reach $10 million settlement

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A settlement has been reached for more than a dozen victims who had to escape a massive fire at the Windsor Green condos back in 2018.

The $10 million settlement, which was reached this week, will compensate 13 victims, according to the Morgan & Morgan law firm, which helped to settle the case. The law firm stated that some of the victims suffered serious injuries as a result of the fire.

The lawsuit accused the association and its community management of failing to remove a bird’s nest from a light fixture in a common hallway that caused the fire.

RELATED COVERAGE | Attorneys believe bird’s nest in light fixture started Windsor Green fire

The victims also alleged that the association failed to equip the condo complex with sufficient fire safety equipment after a 2013 fire destroyed more than 20 buildings.

Of the $10 million settlement, $5 million will go to Morgan & Morgan’s four clients. The rest of the money will go to clients represented by the Sansbury Law Firm, LLC, David Taylor Law, and Yates & Yates, LLC.

