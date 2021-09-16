Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Vaccine Milestone: 50% of South Carolinians are completely vaccinated against COVID-19

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Palmetto State has reached a milestone in its fight against COVID-19.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday that 50% of eligible South Carolinians are completely vaccinated against the virus.

In July, DHEC announced that 50% of residents had received at least one dose. This milestone marks the 50% who are now fully vaccinated, putting the state much closer to the 70-80% vaccination goal.

“Reaching this 50 percent benchmark is a testament to the countless hours DHEC and partner staff have put into putting these life-saving doses into arms,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “That said, the mission is not over because the pandemic is not over. We need more South Carolinians to step up and get vaccinated so we can stamp COVID out once and for all.”

RELATED COVERAGE | S.C. surpasses 10K confirmed COVID-19 deaths

DHEC will continue its efforts to get residents vaccinated through various outreach efforts, which include vaccination opportunities at the University of South Carolina and Clemson home football games. There will also be mobile vaccination clinics.

Vaccinations are available for those 12 and up. CLICK HERE to find a vaccination location near you.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Edward Smith
SLED: Murdaugh conspired with Colleton County man in his own shooting
Previous SpaceX launches have provided a brilliant view across the Grand Strand like this one...
FIRST ALERT: All systems go for SpaceX launch this evening
Crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews on scene of wreck in Myrtle Beach, 2 injured
Gloria Satterfield
State agents investigating Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper’s death; sons sue for settlement money
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper files lawsuit

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 2,865 new...
S.C. surpasses 10K confirmed COVID-19 deaths
Fans attending some Georgetown County High School football games Friday will have the chance to...
Tidelands Health offering vaccines at Georgetown Co. High School football games
LSU starts the process of unenrolling students for not following COVID vaccine rules
LSU starts the process of unenrolling students for not following COVID vaccine rules
DHEC reports downward trend in coronavirus cases amid hospitals seeing steady high numbers in...
Grand Strand, Pee Dee hospitals remain busy despite slight drop in COVID-19 cases