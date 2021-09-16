Vaccine Milestone: 50% of South Carolinians are completely vaccinated against COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Palmetto State has reached a milestone in its fight against COVID-19.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday that 50% of eligible South Carolinians are completely vaccinated against the virus.

In July, DHEC announced that 50% of residents had received at least one dose. This milestone marks the 50% who are now fully vaccinated, putting the state much closer to the 70-80% vaccination goal.

“Reaching this 50 percent benchmark is a testament to the countless hours DHEC and partner staff have put into putting these life-saving doses into arms,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “That said, the mission is not over because the pandemic is not over. We need more South Carolinians to step up and get vaccinated so we can stamp COVID out once and for all.”

DHEC will continue its efforts to get residents vaccinated through various outreach efforts, which include vaccination opportunities at the University of South Carolina and Clemson home football games. There will also be mobile vaccination clinics.

Vaccinations are available for those 12 and up. CLICK HERE to find a vaccination location near you.

