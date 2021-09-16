This is Carolina: Truck with the chrome wheels makes sweet entrance in Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Mash. It’s a blend of a pair of twin girls’ names belonging to the Floyd family.

Their personalities are pretty flavorful, and they love their dad’s Italian ice truck.

That’s why he named it after them - a mishmash of their names, Maci and Nash.

“So, MASH stands for my little boy and my little girls’ names combined. So, Macy and Nash. The first two letters are her name, and the last two letters are his name and that’s how we come up with MASH,” Brad Lloyd said of his idea with his wife.

It’s one of the Grand Strand’s newest trucks to the food truck scene and one you can’t miss.

“So we got blueberry, cherry, cotton candy, creamsicle, mango, watermelon, strawberry, red Swedish fish, piña colada, lemon...and that’s about it,” Lloyd said.

He’s a lineman, but also likes to stay busy. One was he does that is with his newest venture, which has now turned into a family affair.

“We were at work and I’m always coming up with something...and I come across the truck. From there, I just started talking to the owner and I bought the truck. In plans of doing something similar, but not 100% sure [of what to do],” Floyd said.

He said the previous owner said it was a gray, sheriff’s van. Now the truck sports a cotton candy blue paint job with a cherry-red stripe and chrome wheels.

The Floyd family runs their side business through a Facebook page. You can find his contact information here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.