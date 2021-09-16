‘They need to get out now’: S.C. man begs for help for two Afghan allies hunted by Taliban

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - Just over two weeks after the United States pulled out of Afghanistan, allies remain trapped inside the country.

Two of those allies worked with an Upstate man, who is desperately trying to help them escape.

“The window of escape is getting smaller and smaller as every hour goes by,” Stephen Griner said.

Stephen Griner and his wife live in the Upstate. Griner says they were working with a friend on a collection of children’s books in 2014.

“She wanted to put together some books to put in the library in Kabul,” Griner said.

He says the goal of the project was to send a collection of the books to a children’s library in Kabul, but they need a translator.

While on a trip in Georgia one day, Griner says his wife ran into two men from Afghanistan who were working for the U.S. in Fort Jackson.

“My wife decided to go and ask them if anyone knew Pashto and Dari, and they said, ‘We don’t, but these two gentlemen do,’” he said.

Griner says they became great friends with the two men, whose identities are being kept private for safety reasons, and kept in touch when they moved back to Afghanistan.

When chaos erupted in Kabul several weeks ago, Griner says the two men were forced into hiding.

“They need to get out now,” Griner said. “Or they needed to get out last week.”

Click here for the full report.

