Socastee business owner concerned about increase in car break-ins

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An unidentified man believed to be responsible for multiple car break-ins has one Socastee business owner concerned.

Debbie Flinchum, owner of MB Showcase, says the break-ins started on the Fourth of July weekend and have continued since. She is just one of the few businesses in the area with video evidence.

Flinchum’s surveillance footage shows a man carrying a camo backpack and riding a small bike. He is seen in multiple videos all around 2 a.m. The videos show him opening doors to search through vehicles.

The man is getting into the cars any way he can, including breaking windows and prying doors open, Flinchum added.

While many in the area are fearful they will fall victim, Flinchum says she has a bigger fear.

“He will eventually bust a window out of a business and just kind of target businesses instead of just vehicles,” said Flinchum.

Flinchum noted that she has turned all video evidence into the Horry County Police Department.

WMBF News reached out to HCPD to see if they are investigating and we are waiting to hear back.

Stay tuned for updates on the case.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

